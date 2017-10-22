Omaha nonprofit works to create addiction treatment center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha nonprofit providing substance abuse treatment and other services is working with real estate developers to build apartments and turn a vacant building into an expanded center.

The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition and Arch Icon Development propose to create a new campus for the coalition at the former home of the South Omaha Eagles Club.

Developers would erect a building with more than 40 apartments on what are currently parking lots. Then they would renovate the vacant club and its banquet hall, making space for social services including residential addiction treatment, plus offices and cultural events.

The apartments are expected to cost about $7.8 million. The club renovation would require donations.

An Arch official says nothing will likely be built before 2019.