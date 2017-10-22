Salvation Army in Omaha seeks volunteers for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Salvation Army in Omaha is ramping up its holiday programs and is seeking volunteers to help.

One of the programs helps families who are most in need of assistance this holiday season. Those in need are encouraged to apply in person.

Volunteers will help register clients to receive help on Nov. 2-4 at the Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps, Kroc Center and North Corps in Omaha.

Lunch will be provided for volunteers staying all day.

For more information, call 402-898-6000 or contact Kay Weinstein at Kay_Weinstein@usc.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army Christmas programs are supported by donations to the Tree of Lights Campaign and collections at the familiar red kettles around the city, which begins Nov. 10.