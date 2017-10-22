Trump tax plan could create ripples in Nebraska state budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan could have major implications for Nebraska’s tax collections and budget, but state officials say they’re not ready to predict what it might do.

The OpenSky Policy Institute says the changes could result in large increases or decreases in state revenue or cuts to government services. OpenSky Executive Director Renee Fry says there are still a lot of unknowns.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s confident the state can adjust to tax policy changes. He is calling for Congress to do more to reduce taxes.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says he’s concerned state lawmakers won’t be able to compensate for a sudden revenue loss because many would be concerned about appearing to raise taxes.