Chief says officer accused of sex assault has left force

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln officer accused of sexual assault has left the force.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye-stur) announced Monday that the officer left the force Friday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The chief says the officer didn’t resign but declines to say whether the officer had retired.

The chief has not released the officer’s name or provided other details on the allegation, other than to say the officer met the accuser while on duty.

The police internal affairs office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.