Jonah H. Morgan, age 33, of North Platte died October 22, 2017 in North Platte. He was born on May 28, 1984 in North Platte to Timothy Morgan and Katherine Sullivan.

Jonah graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 2003.

Survivors include his parents, Kathy (Bryan) Bowman of North Platte, and Tim (Melinda) Morgan of Selmer, TN; 6 children; siblings, Justin (Farra) Morgan of North Platte, Jake (Lauren) Morgan of Cordova, TN, and Jordan (Aaron) Rickett of Omaha, NE; grandpa, Leon Sullivan of North Platte; numerous other family members and many friends.

Preceding him in death were grandmothers, Charlene Sullivan, and Mary Lou Sullivan; grandparents, Jim and Maureen Morgan; and several other family members.

Memorials may be made to Region 2 Human Services and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.