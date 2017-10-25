2 killed, 1 injured when truck tips onto car in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Two people have died after the car they were in was crushed by a concrete truck that tipped over onto their vehicle while turning in La Vista.

The crash was reported just after noon on Wednesday, and crews didn’t get the truck turned upright until around 1:50 p.m.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten says crews at the scene could see through a sunroof that the driver and front-seat passenger had been killed. He says they had not been able to tell whether anyone was in the backseat.

Lausten says the truck driver was taken to a Papillion hospital with minor injuries. He says the truck was fully loaded at the time.