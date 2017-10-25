Anthony Daniel Arriola, 42, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was called to be with the Lord Oct. 21, 2017.

Anthony was the son of Michael Joseph and the late Shirrel E. Caudillo, born in North Platte. He was raised in North Platte and had many friends.

Anthony had a special friend in North Platte, Nancy. They never lost touch with each other, and they would talk all the time up to his passing.

Anthony was a loving and compassionate person to everyone he met. If you met Anthony, you were so blessed to meet him, there was just something about him that was special. Anthony was a masonary by trade like his late father, Robert J. Arriola. Anthony took pride in his work.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirrel E. Shumpert Caudillo; brother, Steven Douglas Arriola; grandparents, Murrel and Fay Shumpert; uncles, Dan, Jim and Gregory Shumpert; and aunts, Sandra Fay Callahan and Margaret Diane Webster.

Anthony leaves behind his pop, Michael Joseph Caudillo of Olive Branch; brothers, James Scott Peyton of Illinois and Brian Arriola of Ogallala; uncle and aunt, Mike (Patty) Shumpert of North Platte; cousins, Stephanie Shumpert Brigham of Phoenix, Rodney Callahan of Corinth, Mississippi, Michael John and Matt Shumpert of North Platte; his girlfriend, Angie Dalton and daughter of Olive Branch; and many other cousins, family and friends.

Services will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen. High Point Funeral Home, Memphis, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.