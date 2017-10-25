Helen Kilmer Pompian, 98, passed peacefully Oct. 10, 2017, in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

A longtime resident of Brady, she was born on Feb. 9, 1919, in western Nebraska, a small town south of Lincoln, and gifted her family by being born on her father’s birthday. The youngest of four children, Helen developed an early interest in learning, starting school at the age of 4½, and continuing throughout her life.

She graduated from high school in 1935, valedictorian of her class. After one year at the University of Nebraska, she accepted a teaching position at a school close to the family farm. Returning to the university the following fall, she majored in home economics, like her sister. She was elected into Alpha Lambda Delta, Phi Upsilon Omicron and Omicron Nu, all honoraria recognized scholarships.

After graduation, she taught in high school in Nebraska before seeking employment in Detroit at several different companies, ending up with the Detroit Dairy Council distributing nutritional materials to schools.

It was during this period that she met and married Bertram Edwin Pompian on Nov. 3, 1954, a widower with two small children, Richard Owen and Lisa Suzanne. Their son, Mark Monroe, joined the family on May 10, 1953.

Bored as a stay-at-home mom, Helen returned to teaching for the Detroit Public Schools. She also continued her own education at Wayne State University, earning a master’s degree and then a doctorate in education.

On Sept. 21, 1976, Bert died from prostate cancer. With the children grown, Helen decided to move back to Nebraska to live with her mother and brother. Retirement allowed her to pursue other interests such as gardening, upholstery, woodworking, bridge and pet ownership with her beloved border collie, Mollie.

After two decades on the farm near Brady, Helen returned to Michigan and lived her remaining years in Sterling Heights, close to her daughter, Lisa.

She continued her love of the Bridge club and reading, and after the passing of Mollie, continued to enjoy the time she had with her daughter, and an affectionate cat, Nikki.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram; parents, Maurice and Elizabeth Kilmer; children, Richard and Lisa; sisters, Mary and Kathryn; and brother, Donald.

She is survived by her son, Mark; nieces, Janice Schad and Marlyn Beery; and nephews, Donald and Michael Gibas.

Helen took great pride in her Scottish heritage, as well as the students whose lives she influenced, the animals she loved and the time she spent in her beloved Nebraska.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The casket will not be open. The memorial book may be signed from 5-7 p.m. today, Oct. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.