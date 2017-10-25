Jeane A. Perlinger Death Notice

Jeane A. Perlinger, 82, of North Platte, formerly of Paxton, died Oct. 23, 2017, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Paxton Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Ernest officiating. Memorial book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Draucker Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in her name. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.