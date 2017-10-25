Kathy Konruff Greiner, 74, of Dothan, Alabama, formerly of North Platte, succumbed to the effects of Dementia on Oct. 10, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mable (Simants) Konruff; her four brothers, Gerald Konruff, Earl Konruff, Tom Konruff and Donald Konruff.

She is survived by her sons, David Lee Greiner of North Platte, Russell Glenn (Kathy) Greiner of Dothan and James Michael (Susan) Greiner of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Jacob Greiner and wife Porcha, Starla Greiner, Kaitlyn Greiner, Michel Greiner, Dustin Benton, Katrina Loff and Kalin Loff.

As was our mother’s wish, she was cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte, with her parents, and will be announced when scheduled.