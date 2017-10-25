Kiana M. Meyer, 15, of Bellevue, passed away Oct. 12, 2017.

Kiana was born on Aug. 22, 2002.

Kiana is the most compassionate, loving, delightful, unique young lady. Every person who has been fortunate enough to be around her is drawn in by her smile, dimples and the amazing energy she has. Her Bubba and Baby cherish every single day with her. A solid, unique bond is held with the three of them. Julius and Constance can always look to the sky and know that she is smiling down. Her cousins look to Kiana for guidance and the love that she shares.

Kiana will continue to shine in our lives every single day. Her love will never leave our hearts. Eternal love.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Nolda.

Kiana is survived by her mother, Mandy Nolda; father, Jeremy (Niccole) Meyer; brother, Julius Meyer; stepbrother, Blaise Kelly; sister, Constance Paige; grandparents, DeeDee (Dave Ladely) Nolda, Donna Meyer and Donnie (Kammi) Meyer; aunts, Misty (John Swingholm) Mantegna, Megan (Josh) Pesek and Niccole Meyer; uncles, Bryan (Erica) Nolda, Michael Meyer and Tyler (Kim) Meyer; and many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, family members and friends.

Services were on Oct. 17 at Braman Mortuary, Omaha.