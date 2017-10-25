Kimberly Machell Melton-Reed, 55, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 16, 2017.

Kim was born on Sept. 25, 1962, in North Platte to Keith Dexter and Anna Marie (Montoya) Melton. She grew up in Virginia before the family returned to North Platte when she was a teenager.

She married Thomas Reed on Sept. 26, 1986, in North Platte.

She was an excellent mother, wife and homemaker, making her family the center of her life. She enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Anna Melton; brothers, Allen Melton and Keith “Bubba” Melton; sister, Kay Miller; and nephew, John Miller.

Kim is survived by her children, Shawn (Amberli) Melton and Mandy (Bill Woods) Reed, both of North Platte; siblings, Rick (Jolene) Melton of North Platte and Butch Pitchel of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Joel, Katie, Sam, Ben and Brena Melton, all of North Platte; special friends, Jim and Angie Bowyer and Reina and Eric Burke of North Platte; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.

Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.