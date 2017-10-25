Lou Ann Robinson McClure, 67, passed away Oct. 19, 2017, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Lou Ann was born on Jan. 17, 1950, in Gothenburg to the late Wyatt and Harriet Robinson. She was raised in Brady, where she attended and graduated from Brady Public Schools.

Lou Ann never met a stranger and worked in retail sales for most of her life. “The Rockin’ Granny,” as she often was referred to, loved sewing, knitting, traveling, her dogs and jewelry.

Lou Ann is survived by three children, Chad A. (Crystal) Church, Curt M. (Amy) Church and Jay (Jennifer) Reeder; five siblings, Jeanette Smolik, Wyanette (Norman) Kean, Emily (Don) Soderman, Albert (Azucen) Robinson and Darlene (Francis) Van Zant; four grandchildren, Cody, Dallas, Kyle and Kendall; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of America. Online condolences may be shared at schradercares.com.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Lincoln. Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is in charge of arrangements.