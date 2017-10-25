Marvin L. Peters, 87, of Henderson, died Oct. 21, 2017, at Henderson.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in rural Hamilton County to George and Anna (Hiebert) Peters.

Marvin worked as a farmer for most of his life, and raised cattle in Hamilton County. He worked as a truck driver until retirement, and was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church in Henderson, where he enjoyed running the sound system and sang in the men’s chorus.

On Feb. 28, 1951, Marvin was united in marriage to Elda Quiring in Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Regier; sister, Joan Peters; and brother, Richard Peters.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Elda of York; sons, Mike (Ruth) Peters, of Hampton, Kevin Joe (Robin) Peters of Los Angeles; daughter, Treva (Inderjit) Uppal of North Platte; son-in-law, Allen Regier of Omaha; and brother, Larry (Lu) Peters, of Livonia, Michigan; his grandchildren, Andrew Regier of Kansas City, Missouri, Jeff Regier of Lincoln, Kelli Peters of Aurora, Jessica Peters of Milford, Jesse Uppal and Samantha Uppal, both of North Platte, and Eliza Peters of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren, Holly Peters of Milford, Tyler Regier of Kansas City, Missouri, Blake Regier and Brooklyn Regier, both of Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to the Mennonite Brethren Church. Online condolences may be shared at metzmortuary.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Mennonite Brethren Church in Henderson, with the Rev. Luke Haidle and Aaron Phillips officiating. Visitation will be from 1-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the family greeting friends from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Metz Mortuary, Henderson, which is in charge of arrangements.