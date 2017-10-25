Mary Lois Schell, 83, of Lincoln, died Oct. 17, 2017.

Mary was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in Central City to Bill and Grace (Cherry) Hall, residing at the time of her birth in a sod house near Ashby. She was raised in North Platte and was a former resident of St. Louis, Missouri, and Omaha.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and an avid bridge player. The sunshine of Mary Lois will be missed but never forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 64 years, George W. Schell.

She is survived by her sisters, Willa (Lowell) Fenster and Elaine Boyle; daughter, Teri (Roger) VanCleave; son, Brad Schell; grandchildren, Jack VanCleave, Joselyn (Adam) Luedtke and Andrew Schell; and great-grandchildren, August and Emily VanCleave and Brielle and Raelee Luedtke.

Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at Roperandsons.com. Condolences may also be sent to 4400 S. 80th St. No. 332, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Private memorial service will be at a later date, followed by burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Roper and Sons, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.