The Hot Sheets (10.25.17): It’s Not Our Fault

Logan Thomas Anderson: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Jared Nathaniel Barday: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Receive Stolen Property

Barrington A. Barnes: Fugitive from Justice

Dustin Scott Buck: Possession with Intent to Deliver (Felony), Child Abuse (Felony)

Tietyss Eugene Dieter: 3rd-Degree Arson (Felony)

Michele Anne Espinoza: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Brandon Thomas Goodall: Marijuana Possession-More Than 1 oz Less Than 1 Lb, Possession of Pharmaceutical Pills (Felony)

Jerita Lynneya Kindle: Child Abuse (Felony), Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Zachary Aaron Pursley: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Mathew Ryan Richards: Fugitive from Justice-Cheyenne County

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

