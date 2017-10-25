William Joseph “Bill” Wescott, 55, of Lexington, died Oct. 12, 2017, at his home.

Bill was born on April 27, 1962, in Ballston Spa, New York, to Donald Lee and Mary Elizabeth (Rooke) Wescott. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1980. Following graduation, he worked mainly as a manager in the restaurant field.

Bill spent his life bringing the joy of laughter to so many of his friends. You may have shared time with him dancing or bowling or in a game of cards. Just give him a fishing pole and his brother, Rick, and he were happy men.

He shared a special bond with his brother, Rick, as he did with each of his brothers, a trait that was instilled by his parents in all five of their boys.

Bill enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘Em and bowling, and was “Uncle Bill” to all the kids. He loved music, anything from classical to rock ‘n roll. He was a member of the Lutheran faith.

His health did force him to retire as he suffered from diabetes. He will be so very missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Donald; wife, Ollie; and brother, Carl.

Bill leaves behind his parents, David (Mary Elizabeth Rooke) Sederlin of Wyoming, Minnesota; brothers, Ricky (Tammy) of Lexington, Gerald (Chuck) of Richmond, California, David E. (Ellen) Sederlin of Champlin, Minnesota, Michael (Veronica) Sederlin of North Platte, Donald Wescott and Robert Wescott, both of New York; sisters, Rhonda Wescott of New York and Erica (Dan) Collins of Ballston Spa; and cousin, Roger (Tonya) Rooke of Ballston Spa, who was like a brother to Bill. He also leaves to mourn his passing numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly, and his sweet great-niece, Sadie Elizabeth Lewendowski, who lit up his life with her ability to debate at 3 years of age.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, with Pastor William Ohlmann officiating. It was Bill’s wishes that his body be cremated following the funeral service. A private family service with his ashes will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, which is assisting the family with arrangements.