NPCC volleyball opens Region IX-II tournament Friday in Columbus

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will travel to Columbus to participate in the Region IX Division II volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

The Lady Knights are the second seed in the tournament and will face the number three seed Southeast Community College Lady Storm in the first game of the tournament at 5 PM. The winner of that game will face the number one seed Central Community College Lady Raiders at 7:30 PM on Friday.

The Lady Knights are 17-21 on the season and finished the season at 3-1 in Region IX Division II play.

Luisa Hernandez leads the Lady Knights in kills with 429 kills, which is also leading the region. Hernandez also had 487 defensive digs, which leads the Lady Knights and is second in the region.

Carlie Wytulka leads the Lady Knights in set assists with 776 and Carly Moss has 50 service aces to also lead the Lady Knights. Shaylee Johnson had 144 total blocks to lead the Lady Knights.

The Lady Raiders, the number one seed in the tournament and is ranked 11th in the recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division II volleyball poll is 28-9 on the season and 3-1 in Region IX Division II play. They gained the number one seed by winning the tie-breaker over North Platte.

Amber Anderson has 365 kills to lead the Lady Raiders. Jacie Laetsch is second on the team with 312 kills and Chainey Tompkin is third with 307 kills. Laetch has 415 defensive digs and 40 service aces, Paxton Throne has 1138 set assists and Tompkin has 152 total blocks to lead the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Storm are the tournament third seed with a record of 8-23 overall and 0-4 in Region IX Division II play.

Stevie Tobin has 297 kills and 35 service aces to lead the Lady Storm. Katie Ellard leads the Lady Storm and the region with 673 defensive digs. Other leaders for the Lady Storm are Addi Schram with 709 set assists and Maggie Parde with 57 total blocks.

All tournament games will be live streamed. The link can be found at www.npccknights.com.

The winner of the double elimination tournament will travel to play the winner of Region 13 for the District G championship in a best of three playoff for a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament in Charleston, W. Va.