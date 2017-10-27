Alice “Jeanne” Luebbe, 82, of North Platte, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Oct. 25, 2017, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte.
Jeanne was born on Sept. 16, 1935, in Lexington, to Harold and Nellie (Wolfe) Sheldon. She attended school at District No. 6 near Overton and graduated from Lexington High School in 1952.
She was united in marriage to Verne A. Luebbe on May 16, 1954, at the Methodist Church in Overton. They had two children, Randy Lee and Patti Kay.
Jeanne was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington, where she was involved, and enjoyed Bible studies. She was also a past member of the Eastern Star. She was past president of the Junior Old Timers Club, a past member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Club, Elks Lodge, VFW auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Near and dear to her heart were the Boys and Girls Boystown, Christian Appalachian Project and Salvation Army.
When she was a young woman, the couple enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She also loved her sweets and spending time with her family.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verne.
Survivors include one son, Randy (Lydia) Luebbe of North Platte; one daughter, Patti Barber of Johnson Lake; one sister, Jan (Gary) Donnelson of Lexington; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Nicole, Matthew, Jeannie, James and Laurie; 18 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or Parent/Child Center. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington, with Pastor John Strackbein officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, which is in charge of arrangements.
