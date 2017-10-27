Michael Ray Macomber, 73, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 25, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on April 7, 1944, in North Platte to Vernon Ray “Dude” and Marjorie Lavina (Nisley) Macomber. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1963.
As a kid, he worked at the Pawnee Hotel, movie theater, baseball fields and Haws Pool Hall. After high school, he attended one semester of classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served in Vietnam, being discharged in November 1968.
On Oct. 15, 1966, he married Marica A. McCrone in North Platte. The couple lived in Alameda, California, while he was in the service. They returned to North Platte, where he worked as a carman on the railroad for a short time before they spent two years on the road in a travel trailer working their way, cooking and playing pool while on the west coast. He worked on oil rigs and Project 93, and in 1972, he returned to the railroad as a switchman/conductor and retired in 2003.
He belonged to the First Christian Church, Eagles Club, UP Employee’s Club, Westpac Asian Sailors and Tuesday 9-Ball pool league. Mike was the king of one-liners and short stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Eddie Dimmitt Sr.
Mike is survived by his wife, Marcia of North Platte; daughter, Michelle “Babe” (Jon) McFarland of North Platte; grandchildren, Matthew McFarland of North Platte and Madison McFarland of Lincoln; siblings, Linda Dimmitt of North Platte and Cal Macomber; nephews, Eddie (Kathy) Dimmitt of Grand Island and Kevin (Annie) Dimmitt of North Platte; great-nieces and great-nephews, Regan, Taryn, Peyton and Abby Dimmitt; and other extended family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at the First Christian Church with Pastor Jan Ekstedt officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
