Misty Armstrong, 40, of Omaha, passed away in her sleep Oct. 21, 2017, after a long and grueling battle with many illnesses.
Misty was born in North Platte on Oct. 7, 1977, to Larry and Gracia Kennedy. She attended Cody grade school, Platte Valley Christian Academy and home school. Later she attended Job Corps and earned her CNA certification.
She married Todd Armstrong in November 2000, and they made their home in Sioux City, Iowa, until 2014, when they moved to Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Jackie Kennedy of Wauneta, and grandmother, Carrie Bannister of North Platte.
She is survived by her husband, Todd, and their son, Tristan, both of Omaha; daughter, Natalie Broome of Redlands, California; parents, Larry and Gracia Kennedy of North Platte; mother-in-law, Maroldine Grabe and Duane Connors of Newton, Iowa; maternal grandfather, Robert Bannister of North Platte; sister, Marcy (Jason Hamilton) Kennedy; brother, Micah (Danielle) Kennedy of Petaluma, California; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Cross of Christ Revival Center, 3615 W. Rodeo Road, North Platte.
Leave a Reply