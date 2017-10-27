Ronney Lee “Ron” Naumann, 81, of Lexington, passed away Oct. 23, 2017, at Plum Creek Healthcare Community in Lexington.

He was born on March 24, 1936, at the family home in Eustis, the third of four children born to Leonard and Esther (Pfeiffer) Naumann. The family lived in Eustis until 1945, before moving to Lexington. Ron received his primary education from Trinity Lutheran Parochial School in Lexington through the eighth grade, and then graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1954.

Following his education, Ron served his country in the United States Naval Reserves for four years, prior to his honorable discharge.

He was then employed in Chicago, Illinois, where he met Carol Jean Olszewski. On Nov. 2, 1963, they were united in marriage in Chicago, and to this union two daughters were born, Michelle and Lea. The family made their home in Lexington, where Ron was dedicated and passionate about his long career in carpentry. On Dec. 8, 1980, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol.

On July 6, 1985, he was united in marriage to Sondra K. Orcutt in Lexington. Ron welcomed Sondra’s daughters, Amanda and Ashley, into his life, and they blended two families into one. Ron continued to be involved in construction, and was proud of many projects throughout the community. On April 6, 2014, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on the Trustee Committee in years past.

Ron enjoyed hunting and had a special way with dogs, especially his hunting dogs throughout the years. His keen sense of humor will always be remembered by his family and friends. His family, especially the grandchildren, always put a smile on his face, and hugs were given abundantly by Grandpa.

Besides his parents and his two wives, Carol and Sondra, Ron was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cainey Childears; and one sister, Leola (Lee) German.

Ron leaves to celebrate his life his four daughters, Michelle (Corey) Matis of Omaha, Lea (Matt) Neil of Cozad, Amanda (Kent) Bauer of Lincoln and Ashley (Justin) Childears of North Platte; nine grandchildren, Taylor and Lauren Matis, Lindsey (Caleb) McKeever, Ty Rogers, Nate Neil, Blake and Morgan Bauer, and Celie and Ceiden Childears; one great-granddaughter, Leighton McKeever; two sisters, Ladena (Fred) Seger of Maine and Joyce (Dave) Wolfe of Overton; brother-in-law, Ron (Bonnie) Owen of Maui, Hawaii; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonbauerfh.com.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege, is in charge of arrangements.