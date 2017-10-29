Agency: Spend more to change minds about visiting Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s tourism commission says the state has fallen behind its peers in its efforts to attract out-of-state tourists.

The agency says Nebraska recently placed last in a national ranking of locations people would like to visit. That assessment came in a budget request submitted to lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The commission is seeking permission to access an additional $500,000 a year from a cash fund generated by the state’s lodging tax. The money is already in the fund, but the commission can’t access it without approval.

Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks says the money would help pay for research and promotions targeted at key out-of-state markets. He says the state is already doing well with the Nebraska Passport program, which draws most of its participation from in-state residents.