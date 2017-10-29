New charges against ex-clerk of eastern Nebraska villages

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A former city clerk for several communities in eastern Nebraska already charged with theft in Cass County now faces new charges in another county.

60-year-old Ginger Neuhart, of Waverly, has been charged in Saunders County with two counts of theft and four counts of forgery stemming from her time as clerk/treasurer for the villages of Memphis and Ithaca.

The charges follow reviews by the Nebraska State Auditor’s office.

Neuhart was released Friday on $5,000 bail. She could not be reached Saturday for comment.

Investigators say Neuhart altered her monthly paychecks to add $1,000 to $2,000 to them after they’d been signed.

The auditor’s review for Memphis found $160,500 in fraudulent payments to Neuhart since 2005; $41,000 in overpayments in Ithaca since May 2013 and $105,000 from Alvo over seven years.