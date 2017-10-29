NPCC volleyball falls to Central CC in Region IX Championship

Columbus – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team opened their quest for the Region IX Division II title on Friday as they defeated Southeast Community College and Central Community College.

In the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Division II tournament, the Lady Knights defeated the Southeast Community College Lady Storm in four sets, 25-20, 25-9, 19-25, and 25-17.

Carly Moss led the Lady Knights with 12 kills and Luisa Hernandez added 11 kills. Carlie Wytulka had 41 set assists, Antonya Schaffert had 21 defensive digs and three service aces to pace the Lady Knights.

In the semifinals on the winner’s bracket the Lady Knights matched up against the number one seed Central Community College Lady Raiders. The game went five sets with the Lady Knights being victorious, 12-25, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-13.

Hernandez had 14 kills and Moss had 12 kills for the Lady Knights. Wytulka had 42 set assists, Hernandez had 23 defensive digs, and Schaffert had two service aces.

“I am proud of the fight that we showed. When we pass and serve we are a good team and there were moments that we didn’t.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We have to be ready tomorrow because it will be a tough game and mentally we have to be ready.”

The Lady Knights had a chance to wrap up their first Region IX Division II crown on Saturday, but the Central Community College Lady Raiders had different plans and defeated the Lady Knights in four sets, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-22, to force an “if necessary” game.

The Lady Raiders, who are the number one seed in the tournament, made it to the championship game by defeating the Southeast Community College Lady Storm in three sets, 25-14, 27-25, and 26-24.

In order to win the championship the Lady Raiders needed to beat the Lady Knights twice.

Lady Knight Assistant Coach Sally Thalken said, “Central definitely came to play. Their back was against the wall. They did a nice job of keeping us out of system. We will be ready to play our best tomorrow and leave everything on the court.”

Luisa Hernandez led the Lady Knight attack with nine kills. Shaylee Johnson and Amanda Kroeger each added eight kills. Carlie Wytulka had 23 defensive digs and 30 set assists to lead the Lady Knights. Carly Moss and Antonya Schaffert had 22 and 21 defensive digs respectively.

Jacie Laetsch had 14 kills and 11 defensive digs. Chainey Tompkin added 13 kills. Paxton Throne had 42 set assists for the Lady Raiders.

On Sunday, the Lady Knights bid for the Region IX Division II title fell short as the Central Community College Raiders defeated the Lady Knights in the championship game in three sets, 25-17, 25-22, and 25-14.

Lady Knight Assistant Coach Sally Thalken said, “I’m proud of the girls. They fought hard and Central played well. We just couldn’t get anything tied together.”

The Lady Knights ended their season with the loss and finished with a 19-23 record.

Luisa Hernandez and Carly Moss each had seven kills each to lead the Lady Knights. As a team the Lady Knights had 25 kills with a .024 hitting percentage.

Carlie Wytulka finished the game with 22 set assists and Antonya Schaffert had 20 defensive digs to lead the Lady Knights.

Hernandez, Wytulka, and sophomore Aly Camacho were named to the All-Region IX Division II team. Hernandez, Wytulka and Schaffert were named to the All–Region IX Division II Tournament team.

For the Lady Raiders, the seven-time defending Region IX Division II champions, they will advance to the District G playoff at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.

The game finished the Lady Knight career for sophomores, Mikenna Curlee, Schaffert, Madi Gilg, Cheyanne Kuhlmann, and Camacho.