Omaha man found not competent to stand trial for killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 25-year-old Omaha man who had been set to stand trial next week for the shooting death of another man has been found not competent to stand trial.

A Douglas County District judge determined Tontavious Montgomery is not mentally fit to stand trial and ordered him committed to a Lincoln psychiatric center for treatment. Montgomery has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Terrance Gunn.

The court has determined that if Montgomery’s competency is not restored by April 18, a hearing will be held to review the status of his case.

Another man, 22-year-old Alphonso Hall III of Omaha, is also awaiting trial for first-degree murder in Gunn’s death.