Bellevue man sentenced to 18 years in death of baby girl

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of his 5-month-old daughter.

Camron Ludi was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County court to the 18-year term after pleading guilty in August to negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Ludi’s daughter, Cassidy, died in July 2016.

Ludi had told investigators he put Cassidy to bed, went outside to smoke a cigarette and found her on the floor when he returned.

The baby died later at a hospital.

A pathologist testified her injuries were due to blunt force trauma to the head and were not consistent with a 30-inch fall onto a rug.