Jeffrey Grant Keith, age 53 of Maxwell, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Jeff was born on October 31, 1963 in North Platte to Grant and Joyce (Little) Keith. He graduated from Maxwell High School with the great class of 1982. On December 7, 1983 he married Kay Ruppert. The couple made their home in Maxwell. Jeff worked for Paulsen Construction, Cash-Wa Distributing Co., and Overhead Door, before going to work at the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked for 24 years as an electrician. He spent time coaching his children in sports, and coached the Maxwell Trap Team. Hunting, fishing and trapping was a way of life for Jeff. It was his greatest joy to pass his knowledge and traditions not only to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, but also to the youth of the community. He also loved watching Nascar and football especially the Steelers.

Jeff is survived by his wife Kay of Maxwell; children Sonja (DJ) Miller of Brady and Jeremiah (fiancé Kayla) Keith of Maxwell; grandchildren Paisley and Mason Miller of Brady; parents Grant and Joyce Keith of Maxwell; sister Joni Keith of Maxwell; grandmother Ethel Keith of Maxwell; father and mother-in-law Allen and Gloria Ruppert of Maxwell; as well as many brother and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Evelyn Little, and Woodrow Keith.

Memorials can be given in his memory to his family. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 1, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Litzenberger officiating. Burial will follow at the Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday October 31, 2017 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.