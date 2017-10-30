NPCC/Playhouse to present “Tuck Everlasting”

A whimsical adventure will unfold this week at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The pros and cons of immortality will be explored in “Tuck Everlasting,” a collaboration between the playhouse and the music and theater departments at North Platte Community College.

“The playhouse has always had a great relationship with the college,” said Scott Carlson, playhouse executive director. “We just thought it would be neat to join forces and work together to provide something fun for the community.”

The musical, based on the children’s novel of the same name, follows 11-year-old Winnie Foster as she yearns for a life beyond her white picket fence. When she meets the Tuck family, Foster is plunged into more excitement than she ever could have imagined.

Upon learning the magic behind the Tucks’ unending youth, Foster fights to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. Ultimately, she faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

“The show is about living life with quality – not quantity,” said Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor. “It’s going to be fantastic. Because this is the first collaboration between the playhouse and the college, we’re really pulling out all the stops and using the resources of both places. Audiences will definitely be in for a treat.”

Performances will be Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12 at 8 p.m. every day with the exception of Sundays. On Sundays, the matinee will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com, or in person at the box office. The box office is open fromnoon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Admission is free for NPCC students and employees, but vouchers are required. Those can be picked up at the North Campus and South Campus welcome centers beginning Wednesday.