Ricketts touts efforts to streamline Nebraska government

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting the work of a state agency he created to streamline government services.

Ricketts on Monday highlighted several results produced by the state’s Center of Operational Excellence. The agency is leading an effort to reduce wait times and red tape the public faces.

Officials say the Department of Labor has changed its process for processing tax credit applications, reducing a backlog within the department. The Department of Health and Human Services has reduced wait times for nurse licenses by allowing licensees to print off their own licenses.

The Department of Correctional Services has also found a faster way to package and distribute medicine at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

Ricketts says the push for more efficiency will support private sector growth.