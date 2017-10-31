Bernard D. “Bernie” Ludemann, age 78 of North Platte, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Linden Court.

He was born September 22, 1939 at Gregory, SD to Walter and Caroline (Haman) Ludemann. Bernie attended country school at Mills, NE, graduated from Naper High School and later furthered his education at Black Hills State College. He was united in marriage to Carol Bechtold in 1959. They moved to North Platte in 1965 to become superintendent of the construction company that built Interstate 80 from Maxwell to North Platte and later worked for Callahan Implement from 1966 until 1972 at which time he became co-owner of Rodeo Road Equipment in North Platte and Grand Island dealing John Deere Industrial Equipment. He sold the business and retired in 1998.

Bernie was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, B.P.O. Elks, and the Eagles. He was well known for his culinary skills at weddings, graduations, and many community functions including the BBQ when President Reagan visited North Platte. Bernie received the Dale Studley and Trail Boss awards for his dedication to the Nebraskaland Days Celebrations. Bernie enjoyed fishing and hunting and was always building things.

His family that will cherish his memory include his wife, Carol, children, Bret (Roxanne) Ludemann and JoDee (Russell) Palmer, granddaughters, Brooke Ludemann and Macy Palmer, sister, Donna Vroegh, brothers, Carl (Donna) Ludemann and Marlyn “John” Ludemann, nieces, nephews and along with many dear friends including his coffee group.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ward Ludemann, sister, Ramona Carr, mother and father-in-law, Clara and Albert Bechtold, sister-in-law, Mardell Ludemann; brother-in-laws, Darrel Carr and Clarence Vroegh and nephew Bart Vroegh.

A celebration of Bernie’s life will be 10:30 am Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Steven Berke officiating. A private family inurnment will precede the services at the North Platte Cemetery. Family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Callahan Cancer Center, or to Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.