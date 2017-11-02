Lincoln man sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has sentenced a former insurance agent to at least six years in prison for bilking clients out of nearly $160,000, saying he felt “heartsick” for the victims.

The Lancaster County judge noted on Tuesday the seriousness of a felony theft by deception charge when deciding against probation for Raymond Sanchez Jr.

Investigators allege Sanchez’s clients in Lincoln gave him money to buy annuities, but that Sanchez instead deposited the money into his personal account.

One victim says she and her husband lost more than $40,000 in the scheme. She says she’s disappointed in the sentence because she was hoping for restitution.

Sanchez says he wants to eventually pay the money back so he can face all his victims again.