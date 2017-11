THEDFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured when his pickup truck and horse trailer collided with a train in the Nebraska Sandhills.

The collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at a private crossing about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Thedford.

Thomas County Sheriff Gary Eng says the man was taken to a North Platte hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Authorities say one horse in the trailer died and another survived.