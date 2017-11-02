Police: Fire that destroyed Lincoln camp building was arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a fire at Wilderness Park Day Camp in Lincoln that broke out on Halloween was arson.
Witnesses told police a homeless person had been spotted in the building before the fire on Tuesday.
The camp supervisor says the building is a total loss.
Andrea Faas says the day camp hosts hundreds of kids every summer.
Fire Inspector Rick Campos says the fire caused about $60,000 in damage to the building and everything inside. He says the park was using the building for storage.
