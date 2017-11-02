Police officer accused of domestic assault is arrested

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Hastings police officer has been accused of domestic assault.

Police Chief Pete Kortum says officers sent to their colleague’s home arrested him Monday night after an investigation. Buffalo County Court records don’t yet show that he’s been formally charged.

The 26-year-old officer has been placed on leave. Kortum says the department will conduct an internal investigation as well.

Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy has been named special prosecutor for the case.