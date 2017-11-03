Daniel Clifton Greeley, age 56 of North Platte, passed away Thursday November 2, 2017 at Centennial Park. Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday November 6, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday November 4, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.