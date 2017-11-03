Driver whose pickup fatally struck woman in Kearney gets jail time

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to probation and 60 days in jail for the death of a woman his pickup truck struck in a Kearney parking lot.

Court records say Tyler Olexo also was ordered at his sentencing hearing Thursday to pay a $500 fine, complete a driving course and write a letter of apology to the 88-year-old victim’s husband. The judge suspended half of the jail time. Olexo had pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Olexo, of Ravenna (ruh-VA’-nuh), struck Paula Newmyer and her shopping cart on March 30 as he was backing up in a Walmart parking lot. The Kearney resident’s head struck the pavement as she was knocked down. She died April 2.