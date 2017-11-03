Judge dismisses charge against former tribal council member

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge in Nebraska has dismissed an indictment against a former Winnebago Tribal Council member accused of theft from the tribe’s casino in Iowa.

Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Wednesday approved in U.S. District Court in Omaha the prosecution’s motion regarding Morgan Earth. The grounds for the dismissal request have been sealed.

Earth is one of nine former council members accused of several crimes, including conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. The tribe headquarters is in the town of Winnebago on the tribe’s northeast Nebraska reservation.