Laura Mae Erickson, age 65, of North Platte, NE, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Laura was born May 14, 1952, to Melvin Eugene “Bill” and Betty Lorraine (Sorensen) Erickson in North Platte where she grew up. At the age of 13, Laura professed to serve the Lord, which she did the rest of her life. Laura graduated from North Platte High School in 1970 then went on to receive her Associate’s Degree in Education from MidPlains Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and English from Kearney State College.

Laura began her teaching career in Nebraska, she loved to teach and loved her students. She taught country schools at Brownlee and south of Valentine then returned to North Platte where she taught at McKinley Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. From there Laura moved to Atlanta, GA to teach and she worked on her Master’s and Doctorate Degrees during the summers.

After she left Georgia, Laura returned home and went to work for Armadillo, transporting railroaders. She later did testing for the government and worked at McFarland’s Greenhouse for multiple years until her health prevented her from working.

Laura enjoyed playing musical instruments, singing and performing in and attending music festivals. She had great faith in the Lord and loved all her family and going to church conventions.

She is survived by her siblings, Larry Erickson, John (Dotty) Erickson and Karen (Russ) Payton, all of North Platte, Bill (Mary) Erickson, of Las Vegas, NV, and Kenneth Erickson, of Stockbridge, GA; her loyal friend, Fred Larson, of Council Bluffs, IA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephew, and other family.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Betty Erickson; and nephew, John T. Erickson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.