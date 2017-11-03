Leland Kermit Paxton, age 102, died November 1, 2017. He was born February 17, 1915 in Thomas County, NE, to Jesse Claude and Maggie Mae (Lutes) Paxton.

Kermit was a long time rancher, selling his last cattle in February of 2016. He was active in several livestock organizations, president of the Nebraska Stockgrowers for several years, instrumental in the organization of the Nebraska Bull Test station in Ogallala where he served as manager for 10 years, was one of the first ranchers in this area to switch to angus cattle, and together with his brother-in-law Vernon Jameson, John and Eli Votaw, and Jay Hepperly would have an annual angus bull sale in North Platte in the 1960’s. His greatest love was his horses. The descendants of his original horse, Susie, are still winning awards today. Never idle, he also carried mail off and on from 1938 – 2010, drilled stock wells for himself and his neighbors with a well rig he built himself, was a skilled blacksmith and mechanic, and did custom haying for his brother, Chester Paxton and the Lutes Ranch. He helped build the Hall Church and faithfully attended Hall Church and the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton; taught Sunday school classes for several years and was active in the Gideon Society.

October 3, 1941 he married Pauline Katherine Johnson and to this union 5 children were born; Anna Mae, Joan Pauline, James Clarence, Colleen Darlene and Leland Kermit. He lost Pauline to cancer November 20, 1966.

On May 28, 1968 Kermit and Lois (Stryker) McFate were united in marriage. Two more children were added to the family with this union; Monte Joe McFate and Grace Ann Booker. Kermit lost his second wife, Lois, on May 27, 2001.

Kermit was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; in-laws Thomas and Anna (Rodewald) Johnson; son Leland; granddaughter Bridget Paxton; great granddaughter Michelle Hunter; great-great grandson Grant Winfield; siblings Ivy (Floyd) Haynes, Von (May) Paxton, Chester (Ida) Paxton, Victor (Hazel) Paxton, Fay (Dan) Connell, Cleo (Archie) Neal; in-laws Oletha (Marion) Kern, Clarence (Maebelle) Johnson, Lester (Susie) Johnson, Elizabeth (Vernon) Jameson, Gertrude (Hank) Lechtenberger, Walt (Donna) Johnson, Fern (George) Frederick, Elmo (Alva McFate) Stryker, Laura (Robert) Pierce, Amy (Ivan) Griffith, Marge (Walt) Bassett and Bill Stryker.

He is survived by his children Anna Mae (Lester) Wyckoff of Barron, WI, Joan (Tuck) Farmer of Stapleton, NE, James (Bonnita) Paxton of Hillsdale, WI, Colleen (Dale) Pettit of Cheyenne, WY and daughter-in-law LeeAnn Paxton of North Platte; step-children Monte Joe (Madeline) McFate of Callaway, NE and Grace Ann Booker of Denver, CO; grandchildren Paula Platzek, Opal (Troy) Samson, and Julie (Rich Benny) Loftus all of WI, Theresa Farmer of Tryon, NE, Chad (Heather) Farmer of Stapleton, NE, Johnathan C. (Suszanna) Paxton of CA, Steve Paxton of WI, Crystal (Scott) Winfield of Wood River, NE, Clint (Stephanie) Pettit of Tryon, Mitzi Klimek of Omaha, NE, Brittany (Oliver) Pettit of NC, Shalee (Steven) Morrison of Thedford, NE, Charlie Paxton of North Platte, Tim (Bambi) Booker of Denver, CO, Ted (Dawn) Booker of NM, Tony Booker of Denver, CO, Melonie (Lee) Morrison, Melissa (Troy) Donegan, Michael (Rhonda) McFate and Merlin (Donna) McFate all of Callaway, NE. 46 great grandchildren with the 47th due in February; 22 great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Hall Church, Gideon’s, or the Stapleton Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday November 6, 2017 at the Stapleton Cornerstone Presbyterian Church with Reverend Eric Mockaitis officiating. Burial will follow at the Lone Star Cemetery north of Ringgold. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the family receiving friends from 4:00 to 6:00 on Sunday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.