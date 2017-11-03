Richard D Kimball, 84 of North Platte passed away October 31, 2017 in Windsor Colorado. He was born April 19, 1933 at Berwyn, Nebraska to Claude and Helen (Turner) Kimball. Richard graduated from North Platte High School in 1951 and joined the US Air Force in 1952. Richard married Yavette Smith 1953-1972. He moved back to North Platte in 1972. He worked for Wiemmers and Bain Real Estate as an agent and appraiser. In 1978, he worked as ranch manager at Rosedale Ranch. Richard married his longtime companion, Helen Studley in 1998.

Richard was very proud of his service in the US Air Force from 1952-1972 in the Korean and Vietnam eras. He worked as a navigator and instructor and had over 5000 hours in B-47’s and B-52’s. He had attained the rank of Major prior to his retirement in 1972. He received many air and combat awards.

Richard had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a founding member of the NRA Whittington Center, Raton, NM. His love for aviation was extensive and he had his 1st pilot’s license in 1954. He went on to get his commercial and float plane licenses. He loved to fly and it took him to many wonderful places where he made many lifelong friends. He especially enjoyed flying to Alaska with his wife Helen. He treasured his airplane and said there was never a landing you couldn’t walk away from. He was involved in many Make-A-Wish air races; he belonged to the Navion Society, EAA and was a young eagles pilot. He helped launch the Civil air patrol in North Platte.

He is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Helen Kimball, his brothers Delbert and Claire, and sister Jolene Becker, stepson Ron Studley, and great grandson Ayden Trammell.

Dick is survived by his wife Helen (Studley) Kimball, children Rick, of Williston, ND and Piper Kimball (Bill Reynolds) of Cotati, CA. Step children Mark (Donna) Studley, Speed KS, Mary Studley, Dan Studley both of North Platte, Deb Studley. 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren

He is also survived by his sisters Betty (Clarence) Yancy of Golden CO, Karen (Don) Rogers of Ft Collins, CO and a brother Craig Kimball of North Platte

Memorials suggested to EAA or Civil Air Patrol

Celebration of life will be 11: 00 Saturday, November 4, 2017 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Cremation was chosen.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.