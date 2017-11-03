Robert A. Venezie, age 87 of North Plate, and former longtime resident of Bellevue, NE passed away October 31, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte, NE

Robert was born on March 8, 1930 in Elwood City, PA to Carmen and Ethel (Stephenson) Venezie. He was married to June Marie Richerson on June 21, 1950 and to this union two children were born, Cynthia Diane and Gary Robert.

Bob enlisted in the US Air Force on October 17, 1948, retiring June 16, 1969 as a Chief Master Sergeant. After retirement Bob worked at Mutual of Omaha until 1987. He was an avid golfer, hitting a hole-in-one on two occasions. He enjoyed watching sports and his knowledge and understanding of the games was phenomenal. His family enjoyed listening as Bob retold life stories. Reading was another of his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Gearhart of Elwood City, PA; daughter Cindy (Norman) Olson of Milwaukee, WI; and son Gary (Merry) Venezie of North Platte: 5 grandchildren Micah (Gina) Olson of Eagle, CO, Erik (Stefanie) Olson of Oconomowoc, WI, Britton Olson of Milwaukee, WI, Andrew (Jada) Venezie and Adam (Selena) Venezie of North Platte; 8 great-grandchildren, Adriyanna and Tony Venezie, Cheyenne and Kennedy Czarnick, Henrik and Sailor Olson, and Riley and Hana Olson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife June.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Private family inurnment with his wife June will be held at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.