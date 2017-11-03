Robert B. “Bob” Lowe, 89, lifelong resident of North Platte, died November 1, 2017 at Linden Court.

Mr. Lowe was born February 2, 1928 to Theodor and Lena (Wangen) Lowe, Jr. He graduated from North Platte High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played in the Marching Band.

He served in the United States Marines in the Mediterranean and is the model for the Marine Statue at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. He was proud of his service and proud to be a United States Marine.

Mr. Lowe took over his father’s real estate business and sold real estate and insurance for more than 50 years in North Platte.

He served as commissioner for Lincoln County for several years. Robert always looked for the good in people and always wanted to serve others. He worked hard and gave generously. He was a quiet and trusting man. He enjoyed spending time at Cody Park feeding the animals.

He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, the American Legion, V.F.W. Post 1504, Lincoln County Historical Society, Masonic Lodge, Oddfellows, Elks, Eagles, and Salvation Army. Survivors include his niece, Barbara (Rick) Kuncl of Maumee, Ohio, his great-niece, Kristine (Steven Beall) Montgomery of Hudson, Ohio and a great-great nephew, Jeffrey Montgomery of Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald V. Lowe of North Platte.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society for Lymphoma. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors by the North Platte Veteran’s Organizations. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.