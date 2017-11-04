North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (11.4.17): Did You Say Something?

Timothy John Dale Cooper: Contempt of Court (x4)

Jason Ross Gotchall: Safekeep-Keith County

Juan Antonio Montelongo: Safekeep-Keith County

Carlos Olea-Campos: Safekeep-Yuma County, Colorado

Melvin Joseph Sickler: Failure to Appear (x2)

Preston Parker Skalka: Safekeep-Keith County

Robert George Smallfield: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor-1st

Richard Bryan Tolle: Fugitive from Justice-Lancaster County

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

