Children’s Hospital buys adjoining land in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Children’s Hospital & Medical Center has agreed to spend nearly $10 million on an adjoining parcel of land next to its facility in central Omaha.

Children’s plans to keep seven of the 12 acres it is buying. The remaining land just west of the hospital will be redeveloped for a mix of retail uses.

Children’s CEO Dr. Richard Azizkhan told the Omaha World-Herald that this deal will ensure the hospital remains in its current location for decades.

After this deal, Children’s will have roughly 22 acres at its main campus near 84th Street and West Dodge Road.