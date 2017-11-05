North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (11.5.17): Times Are Changin’

Ahmed Allaha Abaker: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Justin Kent Babb: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (3rd)

Ronald Dean Bartholomew: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Billy Ray Leo Burch: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (3rd)

Brandi Sue Emmons: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Kaitlyn Elise Gabriel: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Ronaldo Barron Hernandez: Failure to Appear

Luke Christian Ressegieu: Probation Violation

Matthew William Shumpert: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd, Over .15)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

