Barbara Ann Cooper, age 74 of North Platte, passed away Friday November 3, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Barbara was born on July 21, 1943 in North Platte to Chauncey and Annabelle (Snyder) Amstuz. She graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1961. She then attended Barnes Business School in Denver. She married Ronald Cooper on June 24, 1962 in North Platte. Ron was in the service and they traveled and lived all over the country and in Okinawa, Japan. After Ron left the service, they settled in North Platte where Barb worked at Cody School as a cook for many years. She then worked as a desk clerk at the Sands Motor Inn and enjoyed working with her railroad guys. She retired in 2003 to take care of Ron, who passed away in 2006. She enjoyed taking her dog to the dog park and shopping garage sales. She liked playing cribbage, yahtzee, computer games, working crossword puzzles and Facebook. She was a member of the Eagles Club, volunteered with the Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, PTA, and attended Harvest Christian Fellowship Church and participated in God Encounter there. She had the “Gift of Gab” and could talk to anyone and had a good heart. She always put others first and her family was the center of her life.

Barbara is survived by her sons Jeff (Wanda) Cooper of North Platte and Shawn (Shannon) Cooper of Omaha; 8 grandchildren Jeffrey (Janine) Cooper Jr. of Council Bluffs, IA, Jennifer (Philip ) Connell of North Platte, Tanner (Jenna) Cooper of Omaha, ShayeLeigh (Timothy) Fread of Omaha, Mark Jacob of Omaha, Corey, Chad and Alexa Sholes of Norfolk; 8 great grandchildren Caleb, Eva, Millie and Henry Cooper, William Connell, Jaylen and Milee Sholes, and Malaki Smith; siblings Carolyn Steck of Oregon, Ellen (Terry) Waak of Lincoln, Bill (Karen) Armstuz of Cedar Rapids, IA and Harley (Karen) Amstuz of Omaha; as well as numerous other family members and friends, and her dog Trouble.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Ron.

Memorials are suggested to Pawsitive Partners and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday November 7, 2017 at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Inurnment will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. The family requests casual dress. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday November 6, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.