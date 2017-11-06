Daniel Clifton Greeley, age 56 of North Platte, died Thursday November 2, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Home.

Dan was born September 24, 1961 to Eugene Vaughn and Glennis Maureen (Knotts) Greeley. He grew up in North Platte, and graduated from North Platte High School in 1979. Following high school he studied electrical technology at Mid-Plains Community College. Upon graduating from MPCC, he moved to Kearney, NE with Cami Votaw, his wife to be. Together they had two children, Zebediah and Danielle.

Dan was passionate about music, especially the guitar and banjo. He started playing with Art Daly and the Buckaroos during his high school years. He performed with several other bands including Blue Collar, Chance, and Sundance County Line which were the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. He spent countless hours doing what he loved and always had a project in the works. He worked for the Sutherland Tree Farm for many years and had a passion for planting trees and gardening in his spare. His most recent job was at AJ Sheet Metal for nearly 20 years, installing and repairing garage doors.

Survivors include his mother, Glennis Greeley; children Zeb Greeley; Danielle Greeley and her boyfriend Jud Gallardo; and grandson, Holden. He will also be remembered by his sisters, Susan Greeley of Grand Island, NE, Casandra and her husband Burton Anthony and their children Alexus and Austin of Hyannis, NE; aunt and uncle JoAnn and Rex Coffman, uncles Lyle Johnson, Rod Pueppka, Dick Fogel; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; and grandparents Cliff and Velma Greeley and Gordon and Nellee Knotts.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday November 6, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday November 4, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.