Donald Leroy “DJ” Johnson, Jr., formerly of North Platte, Nebraska, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, October 30, 2017, in Eunice, Louisiana, at the age of 49.

Don was born on October 16, 1968, in North Platte to Donald Leroy, Sr. and Bonnie Jean (Anderson) Johnson. The family lived in North Platte until 1981 then moved to Mansfield, Louisiana, where Don graduated from Mansfield High School in ’87.

Shortly after graduation, Don enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. He worked as a Motor Transport Operator and served until 1991 when he received an Honorable Medical Discharge. In 1990, while stationed in Japan, Don married Angella Johnson, who was also serving in the Marine Corps, and their son, Kalab Matthew Johnson, was born later that year. In 1992, they returned to Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and later divorced.

On July 3, 2003, Don was united in marriage to Misty Dawn Goble in Brusly, Louisiana, and they were married for 14 amazing years. Together they forged a friendship, and when together they both knew they were home. At the time of marriage, Don gained his stepson, Devon Andrew Delaney, and in 2005, Don and Misty had another son, Kolby Ryan Johnson.

Don eventually hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and started as a Machinist in North Platte then was promoted to Field Mechanic in Eunice, Louisiana.

Don was a loving family man and a great husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a good friend. He enjoyed working on vehicles and cooking but will always be remembered for his sense of humor and making people laugh. Don’s smile and laughter will be missed. He worked hard to enjoy his life and to ensure others were taken care of. He only wanted the best for everyone. Don was taken from us all, way too soon, and will forever be remembered by Misty as her “Sweet DJ”.

He leaves behind his wife, Misty, of Eunice; sons, Kalab Johnson (Tera), of Omaha, Nebraska, and Kolby Johnson, of Eunice; stepson, Devon Delaney (Alisha Baadee), of Eunice; parents, Don, Sr. and Bonnie Johnson, and sister, Valerie Chitty (Ron), all of North Platte; brothers, Lonnie Johnson (Rachelle), of Nemo, Texas and Ronnie Johnson (Rianna), of Missouri; brother-in-law, Shawn Goble (Alice), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandson, Leo C. Zemartis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Don was preceded in death by his grandparents; H.P. “Andy” Anderson, Freda Lucille Anderson, Bert Leroy Johnson and Velma May Purdy.

Funeral Service will be 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Burial with Military Honors will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, Nebraska. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial account in Don’s name has been set up at Adams Bank & Trust. “Fairwinds and Following Seas” – Semper Fi