Evelyn L. White, age 86 of North Platte, passed away Sunday November 5, 2017 at Linden Court. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday November 10, 2017 at First United Methodist Church with The Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 9:00 p.m. Thursday November 9, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 until 8:00 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.